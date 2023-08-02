The educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers remain closed in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram will also remain closed amid continued unrest. This comes in the wake of clashes between two groups in Haryana's Nuh region on Monday. In Faridabad, it is informed that all the educational institutions will be opened today. Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE Updates

The district authorities had announced that educational institutions ordered closed on Tuesday will reopen Wednesday, except for those in Sohna. In the Sohna clash on Monday night, five vehicles and three shops were damaged, according to the administration.

Speaking of the ongoing violence, Haryana CM Khattar has said that Nuh violence appeared to be part of a ‘big conspiracy’ and has also warned of strict action against the culprits. “No rioter will be spared," he said.

Meanwhile, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said as reported by PTI. On Monday, Mobile internet services were also suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday.

People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier, and a ‘panchayat’ targeted Muslims as the district adjoining the national capital remained on edge.

Apart from Gurugram, violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Police said nobody was hurt. In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, “two or three" shops on the highway were vandalised.

Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.

(With inputs from PTI)