Meanwhile, mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said as reported by PTI. On Monday, Mobile internet services were also suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday.

