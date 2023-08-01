Nuh Violence: All education institutes including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Haryana's Faridabad will remain closed today, Tuesday, August 1, according to an order issued by District Information and Public Relations Officer. This comes in the wake of clashes between two groups in Haryana's Nuh region on Monday.

Two persons were shot dead and a dozen policemen injured after a clash broke out between two groups on Monday, during a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ taken out by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The violence broke out after a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said. Apart from Faridabad, the educational institutes are also closed in Gurugram today.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread yesterday, mobs in adjoining Gurugram district's Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Protesters blocked a road for hours, PTI reported.

An official said about a dozen policemen were injured in the Nuh violence and eight of whom were admitted to hospital. Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach, the report said.

The cops informed that the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them. A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained the sound of gunfire.

Following the clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Monday said the government has issued directions to suspend the Internet in Mewat after Nuh violence.

“Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued," he said.

"Our first priority is to bring the situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," he added.