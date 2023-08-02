Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Delhi Police enhances patrolling in the national capital after communal clashes in Gurugram and surrounding areas.
The communal violence that started in Nuh district spread to neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed.
4. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said to PTI.
5. According to one officer, the police force is fully ready to handle any arising situation in the national capital due to incidents occurring in neighbouring regions, PTI reported. Another officer stated that the police are engaging in meetings with peace committees, urging them to maintain peace in their respective areas.
Also Read: Curfew imposed after communal violence in Haryana's Nuh: Here's what happened
6. In addition to Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism, PTI reported.
7. Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.
Also Read: Nuh Violence: What triggered communal tension in Haryana? Explained
8. Amid the unrest in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.
9. The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.
10. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened, ANI reported, adding, "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Nishant Yadav said.
(With inputs from agencies)