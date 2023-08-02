The communal violence that started in Nuh district spread to neighbouring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed.

The situation escalated further, causing several shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur area to be looted and vandalized. Here are the top ten updates. 1. Amid the ongoing unrest, several corporate and information-technology companies requested their employees to work from home on Tuesday. Additionally, private banks closed their daily operations early and instructed their employees to leave for their safety. 2. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Gurugram in light of the clashes, the district Information and Public Relations officer of Gurugram said. 3. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a protest on Wednesday, August 2, against the continued riots in the Mewat region.

4. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said to PTI.

5. According to one officer, the police force is fully ready to handle any arising situation in the national capital due to incidents occurring in neighbouring regions, PTI reported. Another officer stated that the police are engaging in meetings with peace committees, urging them to maintain peace in their respective areas.

6. In addition to Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism, PTI reported.

7. Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.

8. Amid the unrest in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that it is clear that there was a "well thought out conspiracy behind the clashes" as the anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the procession but also the cops.

9. The security has been strengthened in the adjoining districts of Nuh — Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram — in light of the violence.

10. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that the situation is totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened, ANI reported, adding, "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Nishant Yadav said.

(With inputs from agencies)