Haryana has formed a three member committee to scan recent social media posts in light of the Nuh clashes. Home Minister Anil Vij flagged the ‘important role’ played by such platforms in fuelling the recent communal clashes. Parts of the northern state will remain under an internet ban till August 5.

“Social media has played an important role in the Nuh incident, therefore, I've constituted a three-member committee. The committee will scan every social media platform (for posts) from 21st July to 31st July. If anyone has posted anything provocative, action will be taken against them as per law…" he said.

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Following the altercation, Chief Minister ML Khattar had assured that the victims and their families would get justice. Addressing a presser, he also added no action will be taken against those who are innocent.

“Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," he had said.

According to reports from the region on Wednesday evening, the situation continues to remain tense in Haryana’s Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts as well as in three sub-divisions of Gurugram.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services," an order said.

