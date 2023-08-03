Nuh Violence: Haryana forms team to scan social media posts after clashes1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:56 AM IST
Haryana forms committee to scan social media posts in light of Nuh clashes, internet ban extended till August 5.
Haryana has formed a three member committee to scan recent social media posts in light of the Nuh clashes. Home Minister Anil Vij flagged the ‘important role’ played by such platforms in fuelling the recent communal clashes. Parts of the northern state will remain under an internet ban till August 5.
