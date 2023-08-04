Haryana Violence: Gurugram mosques cancel Friday prayers amidst communal tension1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Communal clashes in Haryana lead to the Muslim community being advised to observe Friday prayers at home.
Amid ongoing communal clashes in Haryana, the Muslim community in Gurugram has been advised to observe Friday prayers at home.
As reported by NDTV, the clashes, which began in Nuh on Monday and have since spread to Gurugram and other districts, have resulted in the deaths of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.
The violence originated during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally, where a mob attacked the procession with stones, leading the participants to seek refuge inside a temple, the report noted.
As the evening advanced, the violence escalated further, with a mosque being set on fire after midnight. Mobs went on a rampage in Nuh and neighbouring Gurugram, torching and vandalizing more than a hundred vehicles. The situation remained tense and volatile as the clashes continued to unfold.
As reported by ANI, a total of 23 people arrested in connection to the recent incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh were produced before the court, and were later sent to police remand for up to five days on Thursday.
"A total of 23 accused in 6 different cases were produced before the court today. Accused in FIR No. 261 sent to 4-day remand. One accused sent to 3-day remand, five accused sent to 4-day remand and the remaining sent to 5-day remand," said ANI citing the Counsel of the accused.
On Thursday, the Haryana government decided to partially lift the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts from 1 pm to 4 pm. The reason behind this decision was to enable candidates appearing for the CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download their admit cards.
Meanwhile, internet restrictions will be partially lifted in certain areas of Haryana, including Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar in District Gurugram.
The decision comes in the wake of clashes between two groups in Nuh, triggered by an attack on a religious procession passing through the district. The violent incident resulted in the deaths of two home guards and left numerous people, including around 20 policemen, injured.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)
