Haryana Nuh Violence: Haryana government has lifted the mobile internet ban for three hours, starting from 1 pm, in Nuh and some other places in the state, the officials said on Thursday. The mobile internet services have been suspended till August 5 in Nuh, and violence-hit places, according to PTI reports.

In an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad said, “As per the recommendation of ADGP, CID... the (earlier) orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, that is 03.08.2023 from 1300 hrs to 1600 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district. “All services be restored accordingly for the said period only."

The internet shutdown was imposed to prevent any further disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of communal clashes that took place between two groups on July 31 in Nuh.

In addition, the services were also snapped in Faridabad, Palwal, and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The state government had ordered the mobile internet and SMS services suspended at 4 pm on Monday.

So far, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 44 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

Police said that the fight started after VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged. Cars were set on fire during the communal clashes in various districts of Haryana.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police.

Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism.

