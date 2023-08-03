Nuh Violence: Haryana lifts mobile internet ban for 3 hours in violence-hit areas2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Nuh Violence: Haryana government lifts mobile internet ban for 3 hours in violence-hit areas.
Haryana Nuh Violence: Haryana government has lifted the mobile internet ban for three hours, starting from 1 pm, in Nuh and some other places in the state, the officials said on Thursday. The mobile internet services have been suspended till August 5 in Nuh, and violence-hit places, according to PTI reports.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×