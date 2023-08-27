Nuh Violence: ‘Instead of yatra, people can visit temples’, says Haryana CM ahead of Shobha Yatra. Top Updates2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Security tightened in Haryana's Nuh ahead of religious Shobha Yatra. Permission has not been granted for the 'yatra', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Panchkula on Sunday, referring to the Nuh violence that took place broke out on 31 July.
As Haryana's Nuh prepares for another religious Shobha Yatra called by Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat, police authorities denying permission, security arrangements have been stepped up in all areas. The ‘Shobha Yatra’ has been called for Monday, 28 August.
