Haryana Nuh Violence: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday said law and order is policing issue that must be taken care of. The remarks came while hearing a plea against VHP and Bajrang Dal protests against communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana.

“We are not going this way or that way.. law and order is policing issue which must be taken care of. Let them take action as per law so that there is no violence, hate speech, law and order issues, Deploy additional police force and the CCTV cameras," the top court said as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The communal violence in Nuh district spread to neighboring areas, including Gurugram, leading to a series of clashes on Tuesday. The clashes resulted in the unfortunate death of a cleric and the mosque in Sector 57 being destroyed.

A total of 116 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs have been registered till Tuesday in different districts of Haryana to investigate the communal clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

So far, six people including two home guards and one Naib imam have been killed in the violence that erupted on Monday. More than 20 police officers were injured and many cars along with shops were set ablaze in various districts of Haryana.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police.

Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, "two or three" shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism.

The Delhi Police also enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana.