Nuh Violence: ‘Law and order is policing issue’, SC calls for action amid communal clashes1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Supreme Court of India says law and order is a policing issue and calls for action to prevent violence and hate speech in response to communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh district. 116 arrests and 44 FIRs have been made so far.
Haryana Nuh Violence: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday said law and order is policing issue that must be taken care of. The remarks came while hearing a plea against VHP and Bajrang Dal protests against communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana.
