Nuh Violence: Despite being denied permission to take out Yatra, Vishva Hindu Parishad is still firm to take out the procession in Nuh, Haryana on Monday. Security has been tightened and police personnel have been deployed to avert communal clashes in the state. Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has requested people to not join the procession and visit their local nearby temples to offer prayers

Nuh Violence LIVE: Schools and colleges shut for today Nuh Violence in Haryana: Amid increased communal tensions in the district, all the schools and colleges have been shut for Monday.

Nuh Violence Latest Updates: Section 144 impose ahead of VHP call for procession Nuh Violence in Haryana: Ahead of VHP's call for procession, Section 144 has been imposed in the district.The police have appelaed people to avoid movement on this day. THe police also warned that anyone found promoting the Yatra will be facing strict action.

Haryana Nuh Violence: Security tightened, police providing entry only with IDs at Nuh-Gurugram border Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE: Ahead of the VHP's call for procession, Haryana Police has tightened security on inter-state borders. "At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra," said Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police.

Nuh Violence in Haryana: Permission denied, VHP ready to take out procession today Nuh Violence in Haryana: Vishva Hindu Parishad has been denied the permission to take out procession in the district on Monday. However, the group is adamant on its decision and is preparing to take out the yatra.