Nuh Violence LIVE: Permission denied to carry out procession today; VHP adamant on taking out ‘Shobha Yatra’

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint

Nuh Violence Latest Updates: Months after communal clashes in the state, situation is still tensed in Nuh, Haryana. Despite no permission from authorities, VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced to take Shobha Yatra on Monday

Gurugram: Police personnel check vehicles on the eve of the VHP's 'Brij Mandal Yatra' that will be taken out in Nuh, at Bhondsi Toll Plaza in Gurugram, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023.

Nuh Violence: Despite being denied permission to take out Yatra, Vishva Hindu Parishad is still firm to take out the procession in Nuh, Haryana on Monday. Security has been tightened and police personnel have been deployed to avert communal clashes in the state. Meanwhile, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has requested people to not join the procession and visit their local nearby temples to offer prayers

28 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST Nuh Violence LIVE: Schools and colleges shut for today

Nuh Violence in Haryana: Amid increased communal tensions in the district, all the schools and colleges have been shut for Monday.

28 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST Nuh Violence Latest Updates: Section 144 impose ahead of VHP call for procession

Nuh Violence in Haryana: Ahead of VHP's call for procession, Section 144 has been imposed in the district.The police have appelaed people to avoid movement on this day. THe police also warned that anyone found promoting the Yatra will be facing strict action.

28 Aug 2023, 07:32 AM IST Haryana Nuh Violence: Security tightened, police providing entry only with IDs at Nuh-Gurugram border

Haryana Nuh Violence LIVE: Ahead of the VHP's call for procession, Haryana Police has tightened security on inter-state borders. "At Nuh-Gurugram border, we are checking suspicious people before providing them entry. People with ID cards from Nuh are only being allowed to go ahead. Checkpoints have been installed, in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra," said Dharambir Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Haryana Police.

28 Aug 2023, 06:56 AM IST Nuh Violence in Haryana: Permission denied, VHP ready to take out procession today

Nuh Violence in Haryana: Vishva Hindu Parishad has been denied the permission to take out procession in the district on Monday. However, the group is adamant on its decision and is preparing to take out the yatra. 

