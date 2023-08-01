Nuh violence: Manohar Lal Khattar says attack on VHP procession was ‘well-planned’ and part of ‘big conspiracy’2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:29 PM IST
In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, the attack was carried out in Nuh to disrupt the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy, says Khattar
Calling the Nuh violence as “unfortunate" , Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was “well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy".
