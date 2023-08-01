comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Nuh violence: Manohar Lal Khattar says attack on VHP procession was 'well-planned' and part of 'big conspiracy'
Nuh violence: Manohar Lal Khattar says attack on VHP procession was ‘well-planned’ and part of ‘big conspiracy’

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:29 PM IST Livemint

In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, the attack was carried out in Nuh to disrupt the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy, says Khattar

An overturned cart lies on road as people belonging to Hindu organisations block Kasan Road in protest against communal clashes in Nuh district, in Manesar, Tuesday. (PTI)Premium
An overturned cart lies on road as people belonging to Hindu organisations block Kasan Road in protest against communal clashes in Nuh district, in Manesar, Tuesday. (PTI)

Calling the Nuh violence as “unfortunate" , Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was “well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy". 

“In a well-planned and conspiratorial manner, the attack was carried out in Nuh to disrupt the (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek) yatra and the police were also targeted, which points to a larger conspiracy," Khattar said.

Security forces sent by the central and state governments are currently stationed there and the situation has been brought under control, he also said.

So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody, Khattar said.

Five people have been killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted on Monday.

In Nuh, mobs tried to stop a VHP procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

On Tuesday, a curfew was imposed in the district after the previous day's violence.

The chief minister said after investigations, strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the violence.

To review the situation, a meeting was held between Khattar, home minister Anil Vij and senior officials.

Anyone who has indulged in this arson will not be spared, Khattar said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Vij said someone who wanted to disturb the peace in Haryana engineered the violence in Nuh.

Khattar said that every year, the Yatra used to be taken out. This year too, this Yatra was being taken out when the incident occurred at around 2 pm on Monday, he said.         The chief minister said some people hatched a conspiracy and attacked the Yatra. Police personnel were also attacked and there was arson and burning down of vehicles at several places, resulting in disruption of the Yatra, he said.

“Definitely, it looks like part of a big conspiracy," said Khattar.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 09:30 PM IST
