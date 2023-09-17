The Department of Home Affairs in Haryana on 17 September announced the suspension of mobile internet in Nuh district till 19 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order has been issued citing an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property, and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district.

The letter issued by the Home Department clearly mentioned that the action has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours which generally spread through SMS and social media.

As per details, the suspension will be effective on 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, and GPRS in mobile internet services. However, apart from banking and mobile recharge, all dongle services will remain closed from 6 p.m. on September 17 to 12 midnight on September 19, 2023.

The government said that the order has been issued "To stop the misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as Whatsapp, Facebook, twitter, etc. on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities."

Before this, on 15 September, shortly after the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the Nuh violence -- occurred on 31 July -- the Haryana government decided to suspend mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the district for two days.

Notably, the government order issued for this action does not explicitly mention Khan's arrest as the reason behind this suspension.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (2359hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, as reported by PTI.

With agency inputs.