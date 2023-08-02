Haryana Nuh Violence: Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar's name has cropped up at the center of communal clashes that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in the Nuh district on Monday, and later spread to other districts of Haryana including Gurugram.

There were rumors that Monu Manesar, who was booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, would be joining the procession. However, he did not participate in the procession. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.

In an exclusive interview with AajTak, Monu Manesar clarified that he neither go to Mewat Nuh nor he gave any proactive statement in the video posted on social media platforms earlier.

“Maman Khan is responsible for communal clashes in Nuh. I have nothing to do with Nasi Junaid. I have full faith in Rajasthan Police," Monu Manesar told AajTak.

Who is Monu Manesar?

Monu Manesar, who is the head of the cow vigilante wing of Bajrang Dal in Haryana, was allegedly accused of kidnapping and killing two suspected cow smugglers called Junaid and Nasir in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. However, the outfit, Bajrang Dal, refuted the charges linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir. Monu Manesar is an active member of Bajrang Dal.

In June this year, #ArrestMonuManesar was trending on Twitter. Monu has risen to prominence over the course of the past five years as a leading figure in the cow protection task force implemented by the Haryana government in Gurgaon. As per media reports, he is also known as Mohit Yadav.

With a notable presence and involvement in safeguarding the interests of cows, Monu Manesar has become a recognizable face within this initiative, garnering attention and recognition for his dedication to the cause.