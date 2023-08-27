Haryana CM Khattar denies permission for a religious procession in Nuh and asks people to go to nearby temples instead. Internet and SMS services suspended in the area.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, while referring to Nuh violence, said the state police and administration have taken a decision that people should go to nearby temples instead of carrying out a procession, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an event here, Khattar said, “Looking at the kind of incident that happened there (Nuh) at the beginning of the month, it is the govt’s duty to ensure that law and order in the area is maintained."

“Our Police and administration have taken this decision that instead of carrying out a yatra(Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra), people should go to nearby temples and offer prayers. Permission for yatra is denied but people can go and offer prayers in temples as it is Sawan month," the chief minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that the Haryana administration has denied permission to take out 'Jal Abhishek Yatra' in order to maintain law and order situation in Nuh, but devotees can perform the rituals at nearby temples, PTI reported.

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services for two days in the communally charged Nuh in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'. The internet and the bulk SMS services will remain suspended from 12 noon on 26 August to 11:59 pm till 28 August.

On 25 August, the Nuh Deputy Commissioner had written to the ACS (Home) bringing to his notice that about the call from 'Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat' for a 'Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra' on August 28 in the district and there is an apprehension of misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the order, there is a temporary suspension of the mobile internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Police had arrested Bajrang Dal member Bittu Bajrangi from his Faridabad residence. Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the violence in Haryana's Nuh district which started on 31 July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)