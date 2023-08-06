A hotel-cum-restaurant named Sahara Family restaurant in Haryana's Nuh from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession has been demolished, news agency ANI has reported. The District administration has said that the that the hotel-cum-restaurant was illegally built.

While speaking to reporters, District town planner Vinesh Kumar said, “The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. Today, this action is being taken. This is a hotel-cum-restaurant and is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken." Haryana violence LIVE:

Earlier on Saturday, the Haryana authorities razed dozens of illegal structures on the third day of the demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh district. Officials said that some of them were owned by those allegedly involved in the recent clashes. As of Saturday, around 45 shops on Nalhar Medical Road in Nuh district were demolished for alleged illegal construction.

According to Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, the number of people arrested has gone up to 216, while 80 people have been taken into preventive detention and 104 FIRs registered so far.

Anil Vij has claimed that " there was a big game plan" behind the communal clashes in the state's Nuh district. Vij told the media, "People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands, and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, Someone must have arranged these. From where did weapons come?"

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense. The curfew was also lifted in Nuh for the movement of public from 9 am to 12 noon on 6 August.

(With inputs from agencies)