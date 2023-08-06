Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the Nuh district till 8 August. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense. The curfew was also lifted in Nuh for the movement of public from 9 am to 12 noon on 6 August.