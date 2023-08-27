Nuh Violence update: the Nuh district administration has asked all schools, colleges, and banks to remain closed on 28 August, Monday in view of the Shobha Yatra. The move comes as Haryana's Nuh remains on high alert anticipating an aftermath like what happened when this same Yatra was conducted on 31 July.

"We have directed schools, colleges and banks to remain shut on August 28. Borders have also been sealed to avoid any untoward situation," says Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata on security arrangements in district ahead of 'Shobha Yatra'.

Haryana's Nuh prepares for another religious Shobha Yatra called by Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat, despite police authorities and Haryana Government denying permission, security arrangements have been stepped up in all areas. The ‘Shobha Yatra’ has been called for Monday, 28 August.

Permission has not been granted for the 'yatra', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Panchkula on Sunday, referring to the Nuh violence that took place broke out on 31 July.

"Instead of the 'yatra', people can visit temples in their areas for 'jalabhishek'," he said and asserted that it is the state government's responsibility to maintain law and order.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed. No outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh. All entry points to the district have been sealed and the road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed.

Traffic on the KMP Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, however, will continue.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had given a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted after communal clashes in July.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events.

(With agency inputs)