Nuh violence: VHP says ‘permission not required for religious rally’, Sec 144 imposed | Top updates2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Haryana's Nuh district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and suspended mobile internet services, bulk SMS services ahead of Vishva Hindu Parishad Shobha Yatra.
Haryana's Nuh district administration imposed Section 144 in view of a Shobha Yatra that has been called by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Haryana Government also ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the communally-charged Nuh district till 28 August.
-The Haryana government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from 26-28 August, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally
-No person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others during the rally, officials noted
-Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob on 31 July
-On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad, bringing to his notice that the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had called for a Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra in the district on August 28
-In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential for the disruption and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh via the spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the Internet.
He ordered the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.
-Police chief Kapur informed that despite permission being denied for the yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28.
(With agency inputs)