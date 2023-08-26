Haryana's Nuh district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and suspended mobile internet services, bulk SMS services ahead of Vishva Hindu Parishad Shobha Yatra.

Haryana's Nuh district administration imposed Section 144 in view of a Shobha Yatra that has been called by Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Haryana Government also ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the communally-charged Nuh district till 28 August.

Notably, the call for the Shobha Yatra comes despite Nuh authorities denying permission in the aftermath of the violent clashes that broke out on 31 July.

Here are top updates to Nuh Violence -Haryana Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur presided over a meeting with senior officers of bordering states and called for a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the religious rally

-In the meeting, attended by senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, Kapur said the administration has denied permission for the Shobha Yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh during 3-7 September

-The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to hold the religious procession on August 28 after an earlier one in July was disrupted following communal violence

-On Saturday VHP leader Dr Surendra Jain said that 'no permission is required for religious rally' on the party's call for 'Shobha Yatra' in communally afflicted Nuh district in Haryana. "Permission for religious rally is not required...The administration comes forward and extends support for the religious rally." Jain said.

-The Haryana government announced the decision to suspend mobile Internet from 26-28 August, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media ahead of or during Monday's rally

-No person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others during the rally, officials noted

-Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob on 31 July

-On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad, bringing to his notice that the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had called for a Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra in the district on August 28

-In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential for the disruption and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh via the spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the Internet.

He ordered the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.

-Police chief Kapur informed that despite permission being denied for the yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28.

