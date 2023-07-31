Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Monday said the government has issued directions to suspend the Internet in Mewat after Nuh violence. Efforts are underway to restore peace. Those stranded are being rescued. The Haryana home minister sought additional forces from the Centre, claiming that “3,000-4,000 persons were being held hostage in a temple" until Monday evening, the Indian Express reported. The minister said, “Adequate force is being deployed there. We've also spoken to the Centre. We are trying to restore peace there. All those who are stranded in different areas of Mewat region are being rescued."

The state home minister further said he is in regular touch with senior officials.

"Our first priority is to bring the situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M L Khattar appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

At least one person shot dead shot dead and a dozen policemen injured after in a clash broke out between two groups on Monday, during a ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ taken out by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The violence broke out after a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, police said.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spreads, mobs in adjoining Gurugram district's Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community. Protesters blocked a road for hours, PTI reported.

An official said about a dozen policemen were injured in the Nuh violence and eight of whom were admitted in hospital. Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach, the PTI report said

Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession, or belonged to them. A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained sound of gunfire.