Haryana Nuh Violence: Scared by the communal clashes that erupted between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession in the Nuh district of Haryana, some migrant workers belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities are thinking of leaving their city till the situation improves in Gurugram and its adjoining areas.

Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A Gurugram said that some people threatened them to leave the city, and warned that their slum will be set ablaze if they don't flee, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

“Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city. We can come back when the situation improves," Ali said.

Not only Ali, there are many others who have decided to leave Gurugram, a millennium city that provides livelihood to numerous migrants. Police said that Muslims living in Wazirabad, Ghata village, and Badshahpur are also returning to their native place.

Bamisha Khatun, another West Bengal native who had come to Gurugram in search of work three years ago, told PTI, "I fear for my life and property, and have decided to leave for my hometown." Currently, she is living in Sector 70A slum.

In addition, some Hindu migrants living in Nuh also decided to leave the city as a curfew is imposed here to control the law and order situation, as per PTI reports.

A Madhya Pradesh native, Jagdish said that he is feeling scared in Nuh since the communal clashes started, and would go back to his hometown till the situation turns better. “About 400 Hindu families have been forced to leave the city," Jagdish told PTI.

Ram Avatar from Uttar Pradesh, who is living here with his family, said several Hindu families have started leaving for their hometowns since Tuesday night.

A senior police officer said that several people from Manesar, Teekli, Kasan, IMT, and some other areas are also thinking of returning to their native places.

“It has come to our knowledge that some workers are returning to their native places but the situation in Gurugram is normal. Our confidence-building exercise continues with RWAs and slum area residents. They should not fear, and we assure them of their safety and security," Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told PTI.

So far, six people have been killed in the violence, 116 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 44 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

(With PTI inputs)