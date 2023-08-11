The police on 11 August arrested a Sudarshan News editor over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Following the arrest of Mukesh Kumar, its resident editor, the TV channel termed it as an attack on media freedom and had initially alleged he was 'abducted' by some goons. Though police said he was arrested by the Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

As per details, six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked.

Police said that in a post on X, called Twitter till recently, Kumar alleged a foreign media house has been making calls to the Gurugram Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus over the communal riots.

In a statement on Friday, the Gurugram Police termed Kumar's post baseless, false, and misleading. They said an FIR was registered under the relevant section of the IT Act and other sections against the journalist at the Cyber Crime, East Police Station.

In his post on August 8, Kumar wrote, “The @AJENews (Al Jazeera News Channel) has been making calls to the Gurgaon Police Commissioner and pressuring her to take action against Hindus. And after receiving the call, @DC_Gurugram comes under so much pressure she picks up Hindu activists from anywhere."

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said on Friday Kumar was arrested and taken to a hospital for his medical examination.

Internet suspension continues:

Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended till Sunday the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh citing that conditions are 'still critical and tense'.

A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana earlier this month.

Besides, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani, and Hisar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, the curbs were extended in the district till 11.59 pm on Friday.

