Nuh Violence: TV channel editor arrested; suspension of mobile internet, SMS service extended till Sunday1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST
As per details, six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked.
The police on 11 August arrested a Sudarshan News editor over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, PTI quoted an official as saying.
