Nuh violence update: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has claimed that " there was a big game plan" behind the communal clashes in the state's Nuh district.
Vij told the media, "People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands, and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, Someone must have arranged these. From where did weapons come?"
He said the probe has begun and they are getting information that firing incidents were pre-planned in Nuh, Haryana. "Stones were collected on the roofs and people went to the hills and opened fire. We are collecting information and taking action against the people responsible".
However, Vij said the government will not run to a conclusion without a detailed investigation into the communal violence that erupted on Monday (31 July) during a religious procession.
"The culprits will not be spared. Whoever masterminded the violence will also pay. The rioters will be made to pay for the damage to public property," Vij added.
Besides, Nuh Superintendent of police Narendra Singh Bijarnia said they have found no indication of there being a mastermind behind the clashes.
The SP also said that a case has been registered against Goraksha Bajrang Force President Bittu Bajrangi in Faridabad in connection with the Monday clashes.
Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar, 45, is a fruit and vegetables trader at the Gazipur market and Dabua market in Faridabad.
According to sources, Bajrangi, a Bajrang Dal member, has been running his cow vigilante group for the last three years.
In the last one month alone, he has been booked in three cases of inciting religious sentiments.
He said a strict vigil is being kept on social media to prevent the spread of fake news, rumour, inciting speech, etc.
Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar said normal life was returning on back on track in the district.
No violent incident has been reported from anywhere in Nuh district for the last four days, he said.
"As part of the process of restoring peace in the area, the district administration has held meetings with the peace committees of different areas of the district. Members of the committee have fully assured that they will not allow any kind of tension to arise in the area.
"As the situation is now returning to normal, resumption of internet services is also being considered. Soon a positive decision will be taken on the basis of the intelligence report," Panwar said.
NUH VIOLENCE: 141 ARRESTED
As many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting in Nuh district, Haryana, the police claimed.
The toll in the violence at 6, including 2 police home guards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.
The Nuh violence, which spread to Gurugram city on Tuesday, the police have arrested 38 accused from the city.
