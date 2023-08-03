Nuh Violence Updates: Gurugram offices go WFH, Internet ban extended till August 5 | 10 points2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Nuh Violence: Communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district claims six lives, leads to arrests and internet shutdowns.
Haryana Nuh Violence: The situation remains critical in sub-divisions of Gurugram after communal violence erupted between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession on Monday in the Nuh district of Haryana that claimed six lives and left more than 20 police personnel injured.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×