Haryana Nuh Violence: The situation remains critical in sub-divisions of Gurugram after communal violence erupted between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession on Monday in the Nuh district of Haryana that claimed six lives and left more than 20 police personnel injured.

According to the Haryana government, six people have been killed so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 44 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

Following this, mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday, but the state government extended the shutdown till August 5 in the wake of critical situations in Nuh, Faridabad, and Palwal.

Nuh Violence: Here are top 10 updates on Gurugram situation

1) So far, around 50 people have been arrested regarding Nuh violence, the local police said. Among them is Dinesh Bharti, who heads Jai Bharat Mata Vahini and is booked for posting a video allegedly inciting communal violence, PTI reported.

2) In Gurugram, police have identified 50 social media accounts carrying objectionable posts, the cops said.

3) On Tuesday night, five godowns were set ablaze and two meat shops were ransacked in the Gurugram district late Tuesday night by mobs which authorities say mostly disperse before the police arrive. On Wednesday, two ‘jhuggis’ were torched and a tea shop was vandalized. In another slum, some huts were ransacked.

4) The Haryana government said that prohibitory orders remain in force in Nuh, Gurugram, and other affected districts.

5) Violence scares Muslim migrants in Gurugram, many consider leaving for their hometowns, according to PTI reports.

6) Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A said, “Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city."

7) Union Minister of State and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Tuesday expressed concern regarding participants carrying swords and sticks in a religious yatra. He further asserted that both sides were responsible for causing series of clashes in various districts of Haryana.

8) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

9) He sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh, PTI reported.

10) As violence gripped Gurgaon after mobs went on the rampage in Sector 57 and 67, companies in the city have taken proactive measures to provide safety for employees. Several companies have reinstated work-from-home policies temporarily like KPMG and American Express.

(With PTI inputs)