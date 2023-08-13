Days after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts left 6 people dead, the Hindu outfits organized a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday. In the ‘Mahapanchayat’ it was announced that the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ by Vishwa Hindu Parish which some claim to be the trigger of clashes in Nuh, will be resumed on 28 August. During their address, some Hindu leaders also demanded relaxation in securing arms for self-defense.

The leaders from Palwal, Gurugram, and other nearby areas participated in the ‘Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat’ in which it was decided that the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ will resume from Nalhar in Nuh. Haryana Gau Rakshak Dal's Acharya Azad Shastri asked the youth in the ‘Mahapanchyat’ "not to be afraid of FIRs".

"We should immediately ensure getting a licence of 100 rifles in Mewat," the leader of Gau Rakshak Dal said.

The ‘Mahapanchayat’ which was presided over by Arun Jaildar, a Khap leader saw the participation of several leaders from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Bajrang Dal.

'Merge Palwal and Nuh district of Haryana'

Earlier, the ‘Mahapanchayat’ was planned in Nuh district's Kira village but the administration didn't grant permission after which it was organized in Palwal, the adjoining district. Some leaders also demanded the merger of Palwal and Nuh districts in Haryana and called for a survey and compensation for damages to shops and homes of Hindus during the violence.

In the ‘Mahapanchayat,’ the leaders sought the continuous presence of the Rapid Action Force and four central force battalions to be established in Nuh. Additionally, it was insisted that legal proceedings for the individuals involved in the acts of violence, as well as their detention, should take place in a court located outside the district of Nuh. It was proposed that the arrested individuals be held in either Gurugram or another correctional facility instead of one within Nuh.

The leaders made calls for the identification and removal of Rohingyas from the Nuh district and demanded government jobs and ₹1 crore compensation to the family of every Hindu who died in the violence. The compensation demanded for the injured was ₹50 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)