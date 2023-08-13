Nuh violence: VHP's ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ to resume from 28 Aug, Hindu outfits demand relaxation in securing arms1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:03 PM IST
Earlier, the ‘Mahapanchayat’ was planned in Nuh district's Kira village but the administration didn't grant permission after which it was organized in Palwal, the adjoining district
Days after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts left 6 people dead, the Hindu outfits organized a ‘Mahapanchayat’ at Pondri village in Haryana's Palwal district on Sunday. In the ‘Mahapanchayat’ it was announced that the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ by Vishwa Hindu Parish which some claim to be the trigger of clashes in Nuh, will be resumed on 28 August. During their address, some Hindu leaders also demanded relaxation in securing arms for self-defense.