In the ‘Mahapanchayat,’ the leaders sought the continuous presence of the Rapid Action Force and four central force battalions to be established in Nuh. Additionally, it was insisted that legal proceedings for the individuals involved in the acts of violence, as well as their detention, should take place in a court located outside the district of Nuh. It was proposed that the arrested individuals be held in either Gurugram or another correctional facility instead of one within Nuh.

