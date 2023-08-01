Nuh Violence: What triggered communal tension in Haryana? Explained

Nuh Violence: What triggered communal tension in Haryana? Explained2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Haryana Police said that the violent clashes erupted after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession.
Haryana Nuh Violence: As many as two home guards were killed and more than 15 others injured including several policemen on Monday in the Nuh district of Haryana as mobs pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession to stop them. The group of young men also set cars and a shop on fire. They also blocked the road for hours.
