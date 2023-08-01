comScore
Nuh Violence: What triggered communal tension in Haryana? Explained

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Alka Jain

Haryana Police said that the violent clashes erupted after Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession.

People during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', in Nuh, Monday, July 31, 2023. Stones were pelted during the procession and cars were set on fire. (PTI)Premium
Haryana Nuh Violence: As many as two home guards were killed and more than 15 others injured including several policemen on Monday in the Nuh district of Haryana as mobs pelted stones at the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession to stop them. The group of young men also set cars and a shop on fire. They also blocked the road for hours. 

After the communal clashes, mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the Nuh district of Haryana till August 2 to contain the "intense communal tension". 

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has dispatched additional forces from neighboring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told news agency PTI.

More than 2,500 persons including women and children were evacuated by police from the Shiva temple in Nuh, said Vij. These apparently included devotees and those who had taken shelter there as the two sides clashed.

Educational institutes were ordered closed Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Nuh Violence: What triggered clashes between two groups? 

Clashes between the two groups began 10 minutes after the Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Around 2 pm, more than 200 people started walking from Edward Chowk in Nuh town. A large crowd then pelted stones on the procession. Initially, the Hindu side fled, but later they retaliated. 

Some reports claimed that the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

Additionally, the reports also claimed that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

However, Monu Manesar did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension, the vigilante told PTI. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
