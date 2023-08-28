Ahead of Vishva Hindu Parishad's Shobha yatra on Monday, the Haryana government has taken stringent measures for peaceful procession. On 31 July, communal clashes erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.. However, a few days later, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on 28 August (Monday).

Also Read: Nuh Violence LIVE: Permission denied to carry out procession today; VHP adamant on taking out ‘Shobha Yatra’

Here are 10 updates on Shobha yatra at Nuh, Haryana:

1. Security has been beefed up in Nuh district and other areas and outsiders will be barred from entering Nuh. According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

Also Read: Nuh Violence: Schools, colleges, and banks to remain closed tomorrow in view of Shobha Yatra

2. The Haryana government has deployed police and paramilitary forces to keep a strict vigil

3. Banks and schools will remain shut Nuh on Monday in view of VHP's Shobha Yatra

4. The Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the postponement of the diploma in elementary education exam in Nuh. The exam, which was to take place on Monday, will now be held on September 4.

5. Mobile Internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended in Nuh district, Haryana.

Also Read: Nuh Violence: ‘No Jal Abhishek Yatra’, Haryana CM Khattar bans processions; asks people to visit temples instead

6. Haryana government has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, preventing the assembly of four or more people in an area.

7. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has not granted permission for the yatra. On Sunday, Khattar asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any 'yatra'. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the police are fully alert.

8. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain said that no permission is required from the state government to take out a religious rally

9. On 17 August, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with communal clashes that erupted in the district on July 31.

10. On 31 July, sectarian riots broke out in Nuh district in Haryana when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight. Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram. The tensions first flared after prominent Hindu nationalist activist Monu Manesar, a member of the radical right-wing group Bajrang Dal, announced he would attend Shobha yatra in Nuh. Manesar is wanted by police over accusations that he was responsible for the lynching of two Muslim cattle traders in another part of Haryana state.