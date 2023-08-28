Nuh Shobha yatra: Key measures taken by Haryana govt for peaceful procession. 10 updates2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST
Haryana government takes measures for peaceful procession as Vishva Hindu Parishad's Shobha yatra is set to take place in Nuh.
Ahead of Vishva Hindu Parishad's Shobha yatra on Monday, the Haryana government has taken stringent measures for peaceful procession. On 31 July, communal clashes erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked by a mob leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.. However, a few days later, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on 28 August (Monday).