Numaligarh Refinery records highest crude throughput of over 3 mln tn in FY231 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:07 PM IST
NRL has kept its capital expenditure at ₹ 6,615 crore, which is the highest ever till date, surpassing its earlier record of ₹ 3,605 crore in the FY 2021-22.
New Delhi: The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has recorded the highest-ever crude throughput of 3.093 million tonne against its nameplate capacity of 3.0 million tonne in the FY2022-23, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×