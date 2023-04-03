New Delhi: The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has recorded the highest-ever crude throughput of 3.093 million tonne against its nameplate capacity of 3.0 million tonne in the FY2022-23, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

The company has also achieved a distillate yield of 87.6%, the highest since its inception.

NRL has kept its capital expenditure at ₹ 6,615 crore, which is the highest ever till date, surpassing its earlier record of ₹ 3,605 crore in the FY2021-22.

The company has concluded FY2022-23 on a positive note with exemplary physical performance which is expected to translate into financial gains and enhanced bottom lines.

“Major refinery products such as MS, HSD and Wax have shown highest ever production figures at 662.4 MT, 2,134.8 MT and 47.7 MT. LPG bottling has also been the highest ever at 65.9 TMT," it said.

Another highlight of the financial year has been the successful commissioning and inauguration of the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline by the prime minister’s of India and Bangladesh on 18th of March 2023.

The 1 MTPA, 132km pipeline has been built to transport HSD from NRL’s Siliguri Marketing Terminal in West Bengal to Parbatipur in Bangladesh.

The refinery is on a major capacity expansion drive to increase its capacity from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA which also includes putting up of a crude oil import terminal in Paradip Port, Odisha and laying of a 1,640km crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh.

NRL is also implementing the first of its kind bio-refinery with bamboo biomass as feedstock at Numaligarh through a JV company with Finnish collaborators.

The bio-refinery expected to be commissioned by the end of 2023 would produce 49,000 tonnes of ethanol and other chemicals; contributing to the nation’s objective of achieving 20% ethanol blending in petrol by the year 2025.