Number of containment zones in Delhi rises to 99: Full list

New Delhi: With two more areas cordoned off on Monday, the total number of containment zones in the national capital has risen to 99. Nirankari Gali,Nakshatra Gali,Nala Boring Gali,Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Wali Gali, Thane Wali Gali&Terminal Wali Gali' & 'H. No.P-65&H. No.P-184, Pillanji Village are the latest additions.

On Sunday, area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur and Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park have been identified as a containment zone after a COVID-19 positive person was found in the area.

The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

Delhi: Containment zones rise to 99 with addition of 'entire affected areas including Nirankari Gali,Nakshatra Gali,Nala Boring Gali,Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara Wali Gali, Thane Wali Gali&Terminal Wali Gali' & 'H. No.P-65&H. No.P-184, Pillanji Village' pic.twitter.com/v4SSP7b5rc — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. The total number of positive cases in Delhi is 2,918, with 54 patients succumbing to the deadly virus, said the latest update from Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 877 patients have recovered from the disease.





