Bengaluru: Two people died on Monday due to Covid-19 in Karnataka, including a 55-year-old male from Kalaburagi district and a 65-year-old male from Bengaluru.

The total number of casualties in the state is now eight, the state health department said late on Monday.

The deaths come at a time when the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is deliberating the possibility of partially lifting the lockdown in Karnataka over the next 15 days.

The state health department said that Karnataka had 15 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, which takes the state's tally to 247, including eight deaths and 60 recovered patients.

Karnataka has a total of 181 active cases in the state. The state is hoping that its lower numbers compared to other parts of the country would give it some room to open up businesses.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, on Monday said that Karnataka’s positivity rate has remained low.

He said that Karnataka’s positivity rate was 2.5% as against 2.63% of Kerala, 2.82% of Rajasthan, 5.53% in Maharashtra, 9.13% in Delhi and 11.52% in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar added that the rate of discharges was also increasing as 30 people have recovered in the last four days. Bengaluru now accounts for 77 cases including 27 discharges and two deaths while Mysuru has 48 cases of which 10 have been discharged.

The state government will take a decision on the lifting of the lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government provides some guidelines. Modi is scheduled to address the country on Tuesday morning.

Bengaluru, the growth engine of Karnataka, has been under lockdown with other parts of the country. Two wards or localities in the city have been sealed off due to the higher number of cases to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kumar said that the state government will take into account guidelines that will be issued by the centre and formulate a plan to lift the lockdown in the state including a colour-coded zonal strategy. But this could vary from region to region depending on the density of the cases, Kumar clarified.