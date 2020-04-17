Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 66: Full list

Amid lockdown 2.0 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in India, Delhi administration added six new containment zones today, taking the total number of containment zones to 66 in the national capital.

The new Covid-19 containment zones, also known as the red zone or hotspots, are spread in three districts with one each in South and South-East and three in the West district. According to ANI reports, the six new containment zones are areas of L-2 Sangam Vihar, Streets no. 26&27 Tuughalkhabad Extension, C-105, Hari Nagar, B-33 Hari Nagar, C-785 Camp no. 2, Nagloi and RZ-168, K-2 block, Nihal Vihar. The other 60 containment zones previously announced are:

List of 'containment zones' in Delhi raised to 60; areas of Street no. 6, A block, Abu Fazal enclave, Shaheen Bagh and Street no.s 3-5, East Ram Nagar, Shahdara included in the list pic.twitter.com/K91C46ekhi — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Among the districts, the highest number of containment zones in the national capital are in the South East District with 16 zones and in the West district with 11 red zones.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

On Thursday, three areas were made containment zones. While two red zones were announced on Wednesday, nine new containment zones were announced on Tuesday and four on Monday. On Sunday, 10 new red zones were announced.

On Friday, the national capital recorded 1,640 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak, the second-highest number after Maharashtra, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Along with that, the 38 patients lost their lives to the highly contagious disease while 51 patients were cured or discharged.

With inputs from agencies

Share Via