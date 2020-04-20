Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 84: Full list

Amid lockdown 2.0 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in India, Delhi administration added five more containment zones today, taking the total number of containment zones to 84 in the national capital.

The new Covid-19 containment zones, also known as the red zone or hotspots, according to ANI are Lane 24-28 of Tughlaqabad Extension, Block - G of Jahangirpuri, Flat number 265 to 500 of Sanjay Enclave, Block 34 of Trilokpuri, and Block AF of Shalimar Bagh. Here is the full list of the containment zones in Delhi:

5 more areas of Delhi added to the list of #COVID19 containment zones in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones in the national capital is now at 84. pic.twitter.com/xFsF2OCqVD — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Along with that, the Delhi government today started the use of rapid anti-body test kits in the containment zones in the Central district of the national capital.

According to an official from the Health Department, the kits were used in the Nabi Karim area and all the test reports returned negative.

"From Monday, we started using the 42,000 rapid testing kits which we received on Sunday. On Sunday, we had its trial and training at the LNJP Hospital. Frist, we used the kits in the Nabi Karim containment zone in the Central district. We collected more than 60 samples, all of which returned negative," the official told IANS.

The kits, which are 42,000 in total as of now, will test the presence of coronavirus antibodies, according to the Health Department.

"This will be used on people whoever had even minor (coronavirus) symptoms. In this test, we will see if the body has developed the antibodies. If this comes positive, then we will need to have a confirmatory RT-PCR test," the official added.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

Delhi on Monday crossed 2,000-mark with 2,003 cases and 45 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

