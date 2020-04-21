Amid novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, Delhi administration added three more containment zones today, taking the total number of containment zones to 87 in the national capital.

The state administration had added three containment zones today. According to ANI, these are Devli Extension in South Delhi, Harsh Vihar in Hari Nagar Extension (South East Delhi) and Krishna Puri in Mandawali of East Delhi. Here is the full list of the containment zones in Delhi:

Number of COVID19 'containment zones' in Delhi raised to 87 by Delhi government. pic.twitter.com/AGGx6QNp50 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

With the rising cases in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that it will start COVID-19 testing for mediapersons from Wednesday after 53 journalists tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

The Delhi chief minister said his government has set up a centre where free COVID-19 tests will be conducted on mediapersons.

Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he added.

"We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests at the centre from Wednesday morning," Kejriwal said, according to PTI.

With 75 fresh coronavirus cases today, the national capital registered 2,156 positive cases so far. The death toll remained unchanged, and stood at 47 according to today's state health department data.