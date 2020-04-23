Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 92: Complete list here

In order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the national captial, Delhi administration today added three more containenment zones, taking the total number of containment zones to 92.

According to ANI, Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka and house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar have been identified as new additions. Here is the full list of the containment zones in Delhi:

Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka & house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar have been identified as a containment zone, taking total number of the containment zones to 92: Government of NCT of Delhi pic.twitter.com/jRg72ty1ll — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

With more than 18 districts under the category of containment zones, South East district tops the list, followed by West Delhi, which has 12 containment zones and then East Delhi with 10 zones.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more confirmed coronavirus cases emerge in a particular area.

Once an area is recognised as hotspot, the area is sealed and the government begins its operation SHIELD as it conducts door-to-door checks and an extensive sanitisation process takes place.

The novel coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2,248 after 92 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged, said state health department. One more person was reported dead, taking the toll to 48 in the national capital.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 count increased to 21,700 today. At least 1,229 fresh cases emerged in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With 34 deaths recorded since yesterday, the toll now stands at 686, it said.

