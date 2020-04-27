Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday informed that the total number of containment zones in the city is now 1036.

"There has been a significant drop in the number of containment zones in Mumbai," Pednekar said.

The Mayor said that many zones are out of the list as they reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

"231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive patient for the last 14 days," she added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 8,068.

Till now, 1,076 people have either been cured and discharged, while 342 deaths have been reported in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

