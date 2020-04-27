Home > News > India > Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Mumbai drops by 231 to 1,036

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday informed that the total number of containment zones in the city is now 1036.

"There has been a significant drop in the number of containment zones in Mumbai," Pednekar said.

The Mayor said that many zones are out of the list as they reported zero COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

"231 zones are out of the containment zone list after they didn't record a single COVID-19 positive patient for the last 14 days," she added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 8,068.

Till now, 1,076 people have either been cured and discharged, while 342 deaths have been reported in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
India's COVID-19 count today crossed the grim milestone of 27,000 cases (ANI)

Coronavirus: 1,396 new cases in last 24 hours, Delhi, Mumbai see sharpest rise

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
11 districts in Delhi have confirmed cases of Covid-19

293 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi as of 5:00 PM - Apr 27

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout