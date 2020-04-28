Number of Covid-19 containment zones rises to 100 in Delhi: Full list

New Delhi: One more location (House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh) has been added to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi in last 24 hours, taking the total number of Containment zones to 100, said Delhi government on Tuesday.

One more location (House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh) has been added to the list of Containment Zone in Delhi in last 24 hours; taking the total number of Containment zones to 100: Delhi Government #COVID19 https://t.co/HUgNIoAgPM pic.twitter.com/DEqZJ8NhhT — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.

No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi currently has 3,108 confirmed coronavirus cases and there have been 54 virus-related deaths.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated