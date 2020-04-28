Home > News > India > Number of Covid-19 containment zones rises to 100 in Delhi: Full list
(Photo: Reuters)
(Photo: Reuters)

Number of Covid-19 containment zones rises to 100 in Delhi: Full list

1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2020, 08:52 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi currently has 3,108 confirmed coronavirus cases and there have been 54 virus-related deaths

New Delhi: One more location (House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh) has been added to the list of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi in last 24 hours, taking the total number of Containment zones to 100, said Delhi government on Tuesday.

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls.

No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi currently has 3,108 confirmed coronavirus cases and there have been 54 virus-related deaths.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal addresses a press conference over Coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi LG directs implementation of 'micro-containment zone strategy'

2 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Air India passenger planes seen parked at T3 airport during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf

2 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout