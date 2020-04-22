Number of districts reporting covid-19 cases doubled in 20 days

Despite stringent measures Coronavirus footprint in India continues to spread across the country with the total number of districts reporting covid-19 cases going up to 429 on Wednesday from 221 in 20 days. Six cities are contributing to over 45% burden of the disease which are Mumbai with more than 3000 cases, followed by Delhi with 2,081, Ahmedabad with 1,298, Indore with 915, Pune with 660 and Jaipur with 537 cases.

Public health experts have said that the spread of Coronavirus across the country is throwing new challenges. However, active cases in Delhi have come down from peak of 1668 to 1498. While Tamil Nadu has also seen a sharp increase in patients cured over the last few days from a peak of 1110 case to 943 active cases on Tuesday, but Maharashtra and Mumbai are yet to see any significant improvement.

“Maharashtra is the worst hit state with highest number of cases followed by Gujarat surpassing Delhi which is at number three position. This is followed closely by Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said Dr Suneela Garg, Director, Professor and Head Community Medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College, adding that all these states are with large outbreaks and it calls for strict cluster containment strategy.

Garg recommended strict measures need to be implemented in containment and perimeter zones. “Public health interventions like social distancing, cancellation of mass gatherings, quarantine, isolation, cancellation of public transport, wearing of masks, hand hygeine, capacity building of health care systems, strengthening surveillance and implementing Swachh Bharat in true spirit will be crucial at this juncture," she said.

Amidst the rising number of cases, India is planning to lift the lockdown 2.0 on 3rd May, however, the World Health Organization (WHO) has re-emphasized that easing restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country.

“As the government decides to open the lockdown, a single asymptotic case in a green district could erase the gains of lockdown so far. Given this it will be required to strictly enforce social distancing norms everywhere. As far as major cities are concerned the relative increase in patients cured in cities like Delhi is encouraging and should help in bringing down the curve of active cases in coming days," said said Himanshu Sikka, Lead - Health, Nutrition & WASH, IPE Global, an international public health consultancy.

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that four Districts Mahe (Puducherry), Kodagu (Karnataka), Pauri Garhwal (Uttrakhand) and Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) have not reported any fresh cases during the last 28 days. There are now 61 additional districts from 23 States/UT that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 Days. Four new districts have been included in the list—Latur Osmanabad, Hingoli Washim from Maharashtra. The government has also said relaxation can be given to those areas after they stop reporting cases.

However, the WHO said that “so-called lockdowns" can help to take the heat out of a country’s epidemic, but they cannot end it alone. “Countries must now ensure they can detect, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace every contact," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO.

According to the ministry of health & family welfare, as of now, 3870 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 19.36%. Doctors have however expressed concern over the asymptomatic patients and risk to all, when the government is emphasizing on elderly being at risk. “It is a misconception that only the old will die. While persons aged 65 and above are highest risk of mortality; the highest volume of infection is in the age group 40-60 years. Asymptomatic patients are a concern," said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare.

As the research is already on regarding origin of the virus, the WHO spokesperson Fadela Chaib on Tuesday in press briefing in Geneva said that “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else," adding that it is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin."