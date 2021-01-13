OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri
FILE PHOTO: An airport staff member pushes trolleys at the entrance of Mumbai's airport. (REUTERS)
Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2021, 01:29 PM IST Staff Writer

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

"The number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,15,860 domestic passengers fly on 2,078 flights on January 12. Total movement 4,155. Footfalls at airports 4,30,693," he said in a tweet.

