Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

"The number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,15,860 domestic passengers fly on 2,078 flights on January 12. Total movement 4,155. Footfalls at airports 4,30,693," he said in a tweet.

12th January 2021



Number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures.



✈️ 2,15,860 passengers on 2,078 flights

✈️ Total flight movements 4,155

✈️ Total footfalls at airports 4,30,693 pic.twitter.com/D3KffUua63 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 13, 2021

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via