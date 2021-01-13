Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri

Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri1 min read . 01:29 PM IST
Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.
"The number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,15,860 domestic passengers fly on 2,078 flights on January 12. Total movement 4,155. Footfalls at airports 4,30,693," he said in a tweet.
