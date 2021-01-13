Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.