Home >News >India >Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri
FILE PHOTO: An airport staff member pushes trolleys at the entrance of Mumbai's airport.

Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-Covid figures: Puri

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Staff Writer

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the number of daily domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers with 2,15,860 passengers flying on Tuesday.

"The number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,15,860 domestic passengers fly on 2,078 flights on January 12. Total movement 4,155. Footfalls at airports 4,30,693," he said in a tweet.

Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown.

