Number of Indian vessels operating in Persian Gulf remains unchanged: Govt says amid US-Iran war

US-Iran War: The Government of India said on Thursday that the number of Indian vessels operating in the Persian Gulf remains unchanged. As many as 28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers on board are stuck in the Persian Gulf, a government official said on Wednesday, repeating what he said a day before.

"The number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region remains unchanged,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, told reporters at the briefing on Thursday.

“The number was 28 yesterday; it remains 28 today,” Sinha said.

“Of these 28, 24 are located on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, which has 677 Indian seafarers and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board,” Sinha said.

All Indian vessels and crew thereon are being actively monitored for their safety and security, he said.

Earlier, a report by Reuters and Indian news agencies said that at least two Indian tankers, the ‘Pushpak’ and the ‘Parimal’, were passing safely through the Strait of Hormuz even as ships from the US, Europe and Israel continued to face restrictions in the strategically important waterway. But Iran dismissed reports that it had allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a worsening global energy crisis, Reuters reported.

What happened to Pushpak and Parimal? Pushpak and Parimal are believed to have crossed the Strait of Hormuz between March 6 and 7. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, at least three times since the conflict began on 28 February. And it was during the last conversation on Tuesday, 10 March, that the two discussed issues related to shipping safety, according to officials.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

A Liberian-flagged tanker hauling Saudi Arabian crude, captained by an Indian, also cleared the Strait of Hormuz two days ago and has berthed at the port of Mumbai. It became the first India-destined vessel to safely transit the waterway, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Earlier, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force had said that vessels seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval.

Officials in the Shipping Ministry have maintained that the government continues to closely monitor the prevailing and evolving maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in the West Asia region to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers.

Regular interaction with industry and stakeholders is being undertaken to provide all assistance to the industry and seafarers, they were quoted as saying by news agencies.

Advisories have been issued by DG Shipping directing all Indian-flag vessels and Indian seafarers to adopt enhanced security measures and strictly comply with reporting protocols, including the submission of real-time details.

On Wednesday, Sinha further said that port operations across India remain stable. Major ports have implemented operational measures, including continuous monitoring of vessel movements in coordination with shipping lines and vessel agents, real-time assessment of developments in the region, and regular reporting on vessel and cargo status.

Also Read | The long-feared Persian Gulf oil squeeze is upon us

The DG Shipping is also maintaining contact with ship owners, operators, and seafarers' assemblies to provide timely updates and necessary assistance.

Ports have been directed to extend all necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade.

It's been 13 days since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which led to reduced sea traffic and sent global oil prices soaring.

The number of Indian flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region remains unchanged.

Iran has intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. Tehran has said that the vessels that are not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely.