Number of operational airports doubled, rise to 140 from 74 in 2014: Officials1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 06:05 PM IST
The government plans to develop and operationalise nearly 220 airports in the next five years
The government plans to develop and operationalise nearly 220 airports in the next five years
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday, official sources said the number of operational airports in the country has almost doubled from 74 to over 140 since he took over in 2014.