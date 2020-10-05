Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,68,860: Hardeep Singh Puri

Number of passengers flying in single day rises to 1,68,860: Hardeep Singh Puri1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 02:01 PM IST
- 'Steadily flying towards pre-Covid numbers,' Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted
- Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner
New Delhi: The total number of passengers flying in a single day increased to 1,68,860 on 4 October, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today. The number of passengers flying in a single day is steadily reaching closer to the pre-COVID times, Puri said in a tweet.
"Steadily flying towards pre-COVID numbers. 1,68,860 domestic passengers fly on 1,458 flights on October 4, 2020. Total movement 2,916. Footfalls at airports 3,37,234," Puri tweeted.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the further spread of coronavirus. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner.
Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, to allow gradual movement of passenger traffic, 'Transport Bubble' agreements have been signed with a number of countries.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated