Number of passengers in Mumbai's Central Railway's crosses 1-crore mark
AC local trains are popular in Mumbai because they provide passengers with a comfortable and safe ride.
In Mumbai, Central Railway’s AC local ridership crossed 1 crore during the period from April to December 2022.
The number of passengers in April was 5,92,836 while it was 8,36,700 in May, 11,03,969 in June, 10,79,050 in July, 12,37,579 in August, 13,82,806 in September, 12,74,409 in October, 12,53,896 in November and 12,39,419 in December.
From May 2022, the Ministry of Railways slashed daily ticket prices by up to 50%. AC local trains are already popular in Mumbai because they provide passengers with a comfortable and safe ride. On its suburban segment between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan, Badlapur, and Titwala, Central Railway now offers 56 AC services.
By paying the difference in price between first class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets and AC quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season tickets for the entire period, regardless of the number of days remaining on the first class QST, HST, and YST, First Class QST, HST, and YST holders are able to travel in AC EMU starting in September 2022.
