This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Number of UHNIs to rise 63% to 11,198 in 5 years in India: Report
Number of UHNIs to rise 63% to 11,198 in 5 years in India: Report
2 min read.05:50 PM ISTPTI
According to the report, the number of UHNIs, those with $30 million or more, around the world is predicted to grow by 27% between 2020-25 — taking this population to 6,63,483
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The number of ultra-high networth individuals (UHNIs), with wealth of $30 million or more, is expected to rise 63% over the next five years to 11,198 in India, the second fastest growth in the world, according to property consultant Knight Frank India report.
The number of ultra-high networth individuals (UHNIs), with wealth of $30 million or more, is expected to rise 63% over the next five years to 11,198 in India, the second fastest growth in the world, according to property consultant Knight Frank India report.
As per its Wealth Report 2021, there are currently 5,21,653 UHNIs globally, of which India has 6,884 such individuals.
According to the report, the number of UHNIs, those with $30 million or more, around the world is predicted to grow by 27% between 2020-25 — taking this population to 6,63,483.
"India is expected to see an incredible growth of 63% by 2025, making it the second fastest-growing country in terms of number of UHNIs. The number of UHNIs in India is expected to grow by 63% in the next five years to 11,198 in 2025," Knight Frank India said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The billionaires club in India is expected to increase significantly by 43% to 162 by 2025 from the current 113 in 2020. The growth has outpaced the global average growth of 24% and Asia average of 38% during this period.
The report predicts that in the regional context, Asia is likely to see the highest rise in the number of UHNIs with the estimated growth of 39%. This will be led by Indonesia (67%) and India (63%).
"With the economic operability reaching high levels of its efficiency post the pandemic, India will be striding to make an entry into the USD 5-trillion club in the next few years," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India is expected to further strengthen economically and gain a formidable position as an Asian superpower paving an ecosystem for the rise of new sunrise sectors, he said.