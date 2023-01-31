New Delhi: For the first time in the country, the number of women is more than men, Droupadi Murmu, President of India said on Tuesday, highlighting the success of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme of the government.

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, Murmu said, “Be it the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan or the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, we have succeeded in saving the lives of both mother and child. About 50 percent of the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme are also women," said the President.

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign was launched by the Prime Minister on 22 January, 2015 at Panipat, Haryana. It addresses the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues of women empowerment over a life-cycle continuum. It is a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health & Family Welfare and Human Resource Development.

She said that the government has ensured that there is no restriction for women in any work, in any field of work.

“Girls have made their presence in the mining, army sector and recuritment of women has been allowed in all the sectors. Our girls are seeking education and training in Sainik Schools to military training schools now," Murmu said.

In addition to it, the government also expanded the duration of maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, the President said.

“From education to their career, my government is trying to remove all obstacles for daughters. Through efforts like the construction of separate toilets for girls in the government schools of the country or the scheme related to sanitary pads, the drop-out rate of girls has come down sharply. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only increased the dignity of women, it has also provided them a safe environment. For the first time, savings accounts have been opened for the brighter future of crores of daughters across the country under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Many important steps have also been taken for the education of girls in the new National Education Policy," stated the President.

