Number of women more than men due to success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: President1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:21 PM IST
President Murmu said that the government has ensured that there is no restriction for women in any work, and they have made their presence in the mining, army sector and in all sectors
New Delhi: For the first time in the country, the number of women is more than men, Droupadi Murmu, President of India said on Tuesday, highlighting the success of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ programme of the government.
