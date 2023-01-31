Number of women more than men due to success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: President

“From education to their career, my government is trying to remove all obstacles for daughters. Through efforts like the construction of separate toilets for girls in the government schools of the country or the scheme related to sanitary pads, the drop-out rate of girls has come down sharply. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only increased the dignity of women, it has also provided them a safe environment. For the first time, savings accounts have been opened for the brighter future of crores of daughters across the country under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Many important steps have also been taken for the education of girls in the new National Education Policy," stated the President.