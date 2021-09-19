Numbers in focus: India credit growth, policy decisions by US, UK, Brazil

A turn of events on the economy front may also support the Fed’s dovish stance as jobs data for August proved to be a disappointment. The resurgence in covid-19 cases has impacted the growth trajectory and so has the state of emergency declared by several states because of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. Until recently, analysts expected the Fed to announce a timeline for stimulus tapering this week. However, signs of peaking inflation and a slowdown in recovery have changed opinions. Any such announcement is likely to now get delayed. The uncertainty over which way the Fed will go is likely to keep the emerging markets anxious.