Numbers in focus this week: HUL and ICICI Bank Q1 results, ECB policy rate

When the euro area inflation rose to the 2% ceiling in May, investors were worried that the ultra-easy monetary policy could be on its way out. But the new goalpost—to keep inflation at a “symmetric 2%" in the medium term and below that mark—shows the central bank may be warming up to the present inflation surge, and could be prepared to accept it for some time. It signals a dovish intent for now: with economic recovery still at a nascent stage, the ECB may want extra room to keep asset purchases on for longer.

